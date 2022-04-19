ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Pawleys Island home reportedly hit by bullet was scene of earlier arson investigations

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRRWa_0fDobcPm00

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County authorities have started an investigation after a bullet reportedly hit a home Tuesday in Pawleys Island.

The incident happened on Ferguson Drive, according to the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, which said the residence was also the scene of two arson investigations last week. Two people were recorded on the home’s video surveillance camera as they poured gasoline on the steps of a deck on Friday and started a fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

