Oconee County, SC

Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Oconee Co.

By Sydney Broadus
 1 day ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Madison Jade Elgin was last seen wearing a light blue cut-off t-shirt, black shorts, socks and light blue shoes.

Deputies said a deputy met with a family member of Elgin late Tuesday morning. According to the family member, Elgin went to stay at a family member’s home last Saturday, which is located on Mini McCall Lane, south of Walhalla.

Elgin was supposed to return to her home on Sunday, but asked to stay at the family member’s home until Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, Elgin was taken to an address in Seneca late Monday afternoon.

Elgin last made contact with the family member earlier Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m., deputies said.

If you have any information about Elgin’s whereabouts, call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

