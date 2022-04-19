Lake Stephens bathhouse construction among bids reviewed in Monday morning Commission meeting

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission met Monday morning for a session during which several issues were deliberated, including the review bids received for the construction of a bathhouse at Lake Stephens in Surveyor, WV.

Bids have been open for the construction of a 31 by 28 foot bathhouse structure with split faced block construction and a metal roof.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting was held at the Lake Stephens location the morning of April 1, 2022, and bids were considered during this morning’s Commission meeting.

The Commission pointed out that, if possible, at least three bids are needed in situations such as this when bids are being sought out. These bids are then to be presented through a public meeting.

Four bids were submitted to the Commission for consideration regarding the Lake Stephens bathhouse construction project. Among them were Dan Hill Construction of Gauley Bridge who bid $175,420, Lee Reger Builds Incorporated of Shinnston who bid $199,248, Universal Innovations LLC of Beckley who bid $123,755, and Radford & Radford Incorporated of Beckley who bid $132,975.

It was advised that the committee take the bid of $123,755 from Universal Innovations LLC into consideration, as it was the lowest bid presented and would work most effectively with the discussed budget for the project.

A motion to take the offer from Universal Innovations LLC was passed.

The Commission also reviewed bids for installation of a proposed video conferencing system to be used in the County Commission Chamber.

Only two bids were submitted for the project, one from Lee Hartman & Sons, Inc for $12,992.26, and one from GST (Global Science & Technology) West Virginia Division of Fairmont for $1,368.92.

Upon recommendation from Mr. Quesenberry, the Commission motioned for the selection of the GST bid, and this motion was passed.

The Commission also approved the hiring of two new employees by the county. The first of these new hires, Alex Worix, has been brought on to replace James Suttle at the Raleigh County Day Report Center. The second, Jennifer Reno, has been brought on as a temporary employee for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Office.

More information on the Raleigh County Commission can be found at raleighcounty.org.