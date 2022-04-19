JVAC releases names of applicants seeking to fill seat on Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals created by the resignation of Donald A. Nickerson Jr.

The following individuals have applied:

Mark Browning

Nicole Cofer

Jim Douglas

Robert Frank

Jace Goins

Edward Ryan Kennedy

Chanin Krivonyak

Charles Lorensen

Parween Sultany Mascari

Elgine McArdle

James J. Rowe

Mychal Sommer Schulz

Debra Scudiere

Martin Sheehan

Mark Sorsaia

Darren Tallman

Harry Taylor

Gregory Tucker

Charles Webb

Interviews will be conducted by the JVAC later this week.​

The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11-1 et seq.

Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.