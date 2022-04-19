ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

JVAC releases names of applicants seeking to fill seat on Intermediate Court of Appeals

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals created by the resignation of Donald A. Nickerson Jr.

The following individuals have applied:

  • Mark Browning
  • Nicole Cofer
  • Jim Douglas
  • Robert Frank
  • Jace Goins
  • Edward Ryan Kennedy
  • Chanin Krivonyak
  • Charles Lorensen
  • Parween Sultany Mascari
  • Elgine McArdle
  • James J. Rowe
  • Mychal Sommer Schulz
  • Debra Scudiere
  • Martin Sheehan
  • Mark Sorsaia
  • Darren Tallman
  • Harry Taylor
  • Gregory Tucker
  • Charles Webb

Interviews will be conducted by the JVAC later this week.​

The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11-1 et seq.

Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.

