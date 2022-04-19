JVAC releases names of applicants seeking to fill seat on Intermediate Court of Appeals
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals created by the resignation of Donald A. Nickerson Jr.
The following individuals have applied:
- Mark Browning
- Nicole Cofer
- Jim Douglas
- Robert Frank
- Jace Goins
- Edward Ryan Kennedy
- Chanin Krivonyak
- Charles Lorensen
- Parween Sultany Mascari
- Elgine McArdle
- James J. Rowe
- Mychal Sommer Schulz
- Debra Scudiere
- Martin Sheehan
- Mark Sorsaia
- Darren Tallman
- Harry Taylor
- Gregory Tucker
- Charles Webb
Interviews will be conducted by the JVAC later this week.
The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals was created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11-1 et seq.
Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.
Comments / 0