ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Python found at Bloomington Walmart

By Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRC1R_0fDoanEO00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the latest installment of “Wild Things to Happen at a Walmart,” a customer in Bloomington spotted a python while perusing the aisles.

According to the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, the shopper was browsing items on April 11 when she noticed the python’s scaly pattern tucked under a shelf. Being a reptile owner herself, she immediately investigated and brought the snake to the animal shelter when it opened the next day.

‘I come here to see the crazy stuff that happens’: Community fed up with fighting at Beech Grove Walmart

The python, named Wolverine, is officially off his stray hold and is now in the market for a forever home, animal control said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMkMy_0fDoanEO00
Wolverine the python (Photo By City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)

“He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing use to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment,” animal control said in a Facebook post .

Anyone interested in adopting Wolverine should fill out an application at Bloomington.in.gov/animal-shelter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
ohmymag.co.uk

Two tiny dogs abandoned by their owner outside a supermarket looking for new homes

Mylo and Lilly are the chihuahuas that were left outside a supermarket by their owner Stephen Hopkinson, from Fleetwood in Lancashire. Both of them were in terrible condition with skin infections and dental issues. Worst of humanity. After a stranger found the dogs tied up outside the supermarket, the RSPCA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Bloomington, IN
Lifestyle
Bloomington, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptile#Snake#Beech Grove Walmart#Bloomington Animal Care#Mywabashvalley Com
CatTime

Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect

There's a special holiday on March 28th called Respect Your Cat Day! Here are a few tips for showing your feline respect that they can appreciate. The post Respect Your Cat Day: 10 Tips To Show Your Cat Respect appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Complex

Dog Left at Animal Shelter by Owners Who Thought He Might Be Gay

A dog named Fezco was dumped at an animal shelter in North Carolina by his former owners because they thought he was gay after he humped another male canine, HuffPost reports. Fezco, who is an unknown breed and either four or five years old, is currently being held at Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle as he awaits to find a new home.
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
InspireMore

Meet Jasper, The Curious Cat “Living The Dream” In His Own Customized Fish Tank.

Whoever says that you should never spoil your pet has clearly never experienced the beauty that is giving a cat their own personalized aquarium. That’s exactly what Melissa Krieger did for her beloved Jasper. The idea came to her when her fish supplier was cleaning her tank: Instead of just letting her adorable Siamese watch from a distance, what if she could give him a 360-degree view?
ANIMALS
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy