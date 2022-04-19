Python found at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the latest installment of “Wild Things to Happen at a Walmart,” a customer in Bloomington spotted a python while perusing the aisles.
According to the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, the shopper was browsing items on April 11 when she noticed the python’s scaly pattern tucked under a shelf. Being a reptile owner herself, she immediately investigated and brought the snake to the animal shelter when it opened the next day.‘I come here to see the crazy stuff that happens’: Community fed up with fighting at Beech Grove Walmart
The python, named Wolverine, is officially off his stray hold and is now in the market for a forever home, animal control said.
“He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing use to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment,” animal control said in a Facebook post .
Anyone interested in adopting Wolverine should fill out an application at Bloomington.in.gov/animal-shelter .
