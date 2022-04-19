ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson must pay attention to basic cybersecurity rules, says security adviser

By Dan Sabbagh Defence and security editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umMvw_0fDoZkTK00
Johnson was forced to change his mobile phone number last spring; his number had been available online for 15 years.

Boris Johnson should “pay close attention” to basic rules of cybersecurity, a former national security adviser has said, after it emerged that the United Arab Emirates was accused of hacking into a mobile phone at Downing Street.

Peter Ricketts, who held the post between 2010 and 2012, said the cyber-attack demonstrated that “commercially made” Pegasus software from NSO Group allowed a “wide range of actors” to engage in sophisticated espionage.

Anybody with access to secret information needed to be aware of the fast-changing risk, the peer added, including the prime minister, who was forced to change his mobile number last year after it emerged it had been available online.

“It’s vital that anyone with access to sensitive material up to and including the PM have to pay close attention to the basic rules of cybersecurity, including their phone numbers,” Ricketts said.

Johnson was forced to suddenly change his mobile phone last spring after it emerged that his number had been available online for 15 years. It was published on a thinktank press release from 2006 and never deleted.

Pegasus is sophisticated software, made by the Israeli company NSO Group, that can covertly take control of a person’s mobile phone, take and copy data from it and even turn it into a remote listening device without their permission. But for it to be effective, it needs to be given a phone number to target.

NSO Group said the allegations were “wrong and misleading” and the company denied involvement. “For technological, contractual and legal reasons, the described allegations are impossible and have no relation to NSO’s products,” the company said.

On Monday, Citizen Lab, a group of technology researchers based at Toronto University, said they had uncovered evidence of “multiple suspected instances of Pegasus spyware infections” within official UK networks including Downing Street and the Foreign Office.

Using digital forensic techniques developed over several years, the researchers said they concluded the attack on Downing Street was “associated with a Pegasus operator we link to the UAE”, and took place on 7 July 2020.

There is no firm evidence as to why the UAE may have wanted to target Downing Street on that date. However, a day earlier the British government announced a range of economic sanctions targeting 20 Saudi nationals accused of being involved in the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, plus individuals from Russia, Myanmar and North Korea. Neighbouring UAE is a close ally of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE ambassador to London, Mansoor Abulhoul, denied reports that the UAE may have used spyware to hack into either Downing Street or the Foreign Office.

He said: “These reports are totally baseless and we reject them. The UK is one of the UAE’s closest and dearest allies and we would never do such a thing to them.”

He added he was shocked that the allegations had even been made, pointing to the recent enhancement of relations between the two countries, including a growing economic partnership.

The denial is a reflection of the importance that the UAE attaches to the relationship, and the potential damage the espionage allegation could cause if it were given credence.

One Citizen Lab researcher told the New Yorker, which first reported on the story, that it believed some data may have been stolen from Downing Street by the hackers. But the research group said it could not identify whether Johnson’s own phone or that of any other named official was targeted.

The Foreign Office declined to discuss the story, saying: “We do not routinely comment on security matters.” But Citizen Lab said that it had alerted the UK, and officials from the National Cyber Security Centre are understood to have tested several phones but were unable to locate which one was compromised.

Pegasus is sold to governments for counter-terror or national security purposes, but there have been repeated accusations that it has been used to spy on opposition politicians, human rights defenders and journalists by at least 10 countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Three civil society activists in Britain are in the process of bringing a civil claim against NSO Group, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, after an investigation by the Guardian and others that showed more than 400 phone numbers had been selected for potential targeting.

Last year the high court and the court of appeal also ruled that “servants or agents” of sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, had engaged in “the surveillance of the six phones” in Britain – including of his former sixth wife, Princess Haya, with whom he was embroiled in a bitter divorce case, and her lawyer Fiona Shackleton.

After the episode was discovered, in August 2020, NSO Group is understood to have rewritten its software to prevent Pegasus from being allowed to target UK numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine not alone in fight against Russia, says Boris Johnson

Ukraine is "not alone" in its fight against Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. He said the UK would not stand by while Vladimir Putin "vents his fury on Ukraine" and would work to ramp up defensive weaponry for the country. Speaking in Brussels, he warned that, if...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Shackleton
Person
Peter Ricketts
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Covid victims on national day of reflection

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the “heroic efforts” of NHS staff and offered his sympathies to everyone bereaved by coronavirus on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.Boris Johnson said those who died over the past two years “will never be out of our hearts and minds”, as the nation prepares to gather in reflection.The country will pause on Wednesday in remembrance of those who have died during the crisis, as part of a series of events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.A minute’s silence will be held at midday, and people are being encouraged to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Britain to send 6,000 more missiles to Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will urge western allies to help “keep the flame of freedom alive” in Ukraine as he pledged the UK will supply thousands more missiles to the military in Kyiv.The Prime Minister is joining fellow Nato leaders in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss the latest situation a month on from the start of the Russian invasion.He will use the visit to set out details of a new support package for Ukrainian forces, including 6,000 more missiles comprising anti-tank and high-explosive weaponry.The UK stands with Ukraine, now and in the future. As my friend @ZelenskyyUa says: we will...
WORLD
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would seek to be reelected prime minister at the next election and could not think of any circumstances under which he would resign. Opposition parties and some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers have said the prime minister must...
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Security#Information Security#Computer Security#North Korea#Uk#Nso Group#Israeli
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

President Biden warned Monday that "evolving intelligence" suggests Russia is exploring options for potential cyber attacks targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. "The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential," Mr. Biden said, addressing the Business Roundtable, an association of some of the nation's largest corporations. "And it's coming." While there's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
U.K.
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

U.S. making plans in case Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has set up a team of experts to plan how the United States could respond should Russia use weapons of mass destruction - chemical, biological or nuclear - during its invasion of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Thursday. Russia has repeatedly raised the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

243K+
Followers
65K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy