Maryland State

Former Maryland mayor pleads guilty to five counts of revenge porn

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
A former mayor from Maryland’s eastern shore has pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn, the state prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

Ex-Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw received a suspended sentence of five years and five days of incarceration, three years of supervised probation and a $5,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to illegally distributing pornographic material of his ex-girlfriend online, state prosecutors said.

Maryland state prosecutor Charlton Howard III said that “anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable.”

“Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” Howard said in a statement.

Bradshaw, 32, took office in January 2021 as mayor of Cambridge, a town on Maryland’s eastern shore peninsula, about 1 1/2 hours outside of Baltimore.

He resigned a year later after police raided his home last summer and state prosecutors in November unveiled 50 counts against him.

In his resignation letter shared online by The Dorchester Star, Bradshaw said the criminal case caused his colleagues to lose confidence in him. But the mayor promised to “prove by my words and my actions, publicly and privately, the authenticity of my beliefs.”

“I apologize to the citizens of Cambridge for having to make this decision, to those who have

businesses here, to those who work here, and to all those who care about what becomes of this

place,” Bradshaw said. “The actions for which I have been accused do not reflect my beliefs or my character; they are anathema to everything I hold in my heart and mind.”

As part of the plea agreement, Bradshaw will not face prison time under the suspended sentence. The former mayor also agreed to pay $750 to the victim and complete 100 hours of community service.

According to court documents, police were tipped off by a woman named only as Victim 1 on May 14. The victim, who was in an intimate relationship with the mayor at one point, accused Bradshaw of posting nude photos of her on the social media site Reddit without her consent.

The charges revealed 50 instances of Bradshaw posting the explicit photos on Reddit with sexualized captions in April and May 2021.

Maryland State Police raided Bradshaw’s home in August and found evidence backing up the claims of the victim on electronic devices. Bradshaw also admitted to posting the photos of the victim, according to court documents.

In November, Bradshaw was arrested and formally charged.

Maryland’s Revenge Porn Statute, Criminal Law Article § 3-809, prohibits the nonconsensual distribution of sexually explicit material with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce.

Bradshaw had faced a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.

Cambridge, MD
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

Former IRS Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A former IRS employee pleaded guilty this week to tax evasion for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS in an attempt to obstruct an audit of those returns. According to court documents, Wayne M. Garvin, 57, currently of Columbia, South Carolina,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa puppy mill owner pleads guilty, will spend time in jail

CORYDON, Iowa — The owner of a southern Iowa puppy mill who amassed more than120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act in six months has reached a plea agreement for his criminal charges. Daniel Gingerich faced two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor....
IOWA STATE
