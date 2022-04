NORWALK — Three people are in the Huron County Jail following their arrests Sunday. The Norwalk Police Department executed three separate search warrants on Easter Sunday. This investigation started with a burglary which occurred at a Spring Street apartment on Friday. Items stolen from inside the apartment included a gun safe and Playstation 5. These items were later recovered from a vehicle located at a residence outside the city the night of the burglary with assistance from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

NORWALK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO