Author Correction: A randomized-controlled neurofeedback trial in adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

By Beatrix Barth
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95928-1, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 1 where row 2 was incorrect for "Characteristic",. "Sex, female/male, no". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Kerstin Mayer-Carius. Present address: Faculty of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Antibody-based proteomics: fast-tracking molecular diagnostics in oncology

Correction to: Nature Reviews Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/nrc2902, published online 19 August 2010. Several sections of the Review should have given attribution to previously published articles. In the third paragraph of the sub-section 'Automated analysis of protein expression in tissue' (page 606 in the PDF), the sentence beginning "In particular, attention has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Improved prediction of protein-protein interactions using AlphaFold2

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28865-w, published online 10 March 2022. The original version of this article contained an error in the Methods section, which incorrectly read:. 'This score is created by fitting a sigmoidal curve (Fig. 2c) using "curve_fit" from SciPy v.1.4.156, to the DockQ scores using the average interface...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Renal denervation for atrial fibrillation: the issue of bias due to nonblinding

The data underlying this study are available from the corresponding author. Nawar K, Mohammad A, Johns EJ, Abdulla MH. Renal denervation for atrial fibrillation: a comprehensive updated systematic review and meta-analysis. J Hum Hypertens. 2022. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41371-022-00658-0. Higgins JPT, Thomas J, Chandler J, Cumpston M, Li T, Page MJ, et al....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence for postnatal neurogenesis in the human amygdala

The human amygdala is involved in processing of memory, decision-making, and emotional responses. Previous studies suggested that the amygdala may represent a neurogenic niche in mammals. By combining two distinct methodological approaches, lipofuscin quantification and 14C-based retrospective birth dating of neurons, along with mathematical modelling, we here explored whether postnatal neurogenesis exists in the human amygdala. We investigated post-mortem samples of twelve neurologically healthy subjects. The average rate of lipofuscin-negative neurons was 3.4%, representing a substantial proportion of cells substantially younger than the individual. Mass spectrometry analysis of genomic 14C-concentrations in amygdala neurons compared with atmospheric 14C-levels provided evidence for postnatal neuronal exchange. Mathematical modelling identified a best-fitting scenario comprising of a quiescent and a renewing neuronal population with an overall renewal rate of >2.7% per year. In conclusion, we provide evidence for postnatal neurogenesis in the human amygdala with cell turnover rates comparable to the hippocampus.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Shropshire Star

Magic mushroom compound ‘opens up depressed people’s brains’, study suggests

The findings suggest psilocybin could be a real alternative to depression treatments, researchers say. The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms helps to open up depressed people’s brains and make them less fixed in negative thinking patterns, a study has suggested. According to the study, psilocybin made the brain...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

How credible is psilocybin-assisted therapy? Study suggests people are cautious about psychedelic treatment for depression

Potential clients appear cautious about psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for depression, according to new research published in The Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. Psilocybin is the primary mind-altering substance in psychedelic “magic” mushrooms. The drug can profoundly alter the way a person experiences the world by producing changes in mood, sensory perception, time perception, and sense of self. Preliminary research has indicated that combining psilocybin with supportive psychotherapy can result in lasting improvements in patients with major depressive disorder and the findings have resulted in glowing media coverage. But, until now, lay impressions of its effectiveness have been unclear.
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Last?

There is no such thing as drug-induced schizophrenia. Although certain medications and recreational drugs may increase your risk of schizophrenia or a similar illness, they are not directly responsible for inducing the condition. If you develop schizophrenia, it is not a short-term condition. It is a chronic mental condition that...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Some people with ADHD may actually have a daydreaming mental disorder

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
MENTAL HEALTH

