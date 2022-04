Yates County is seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Public Health on Friday said the increase is similar to what is being seen across the state. 32 new cases have been reported to the agency over the last 48 hours. Public Health suggests residents consider wearing a mask if they are at risk for severe illness and if they are feeling sick to stay home and get tested.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO