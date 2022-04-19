Masks still required on TCAT, public transportation
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) is reminding riders that masks are still required while traveling on buses as per the New York State...ithacavoice.com
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) is reminding riders that masks are still required while traveling on buses as per the New York State...ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0