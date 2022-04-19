ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Masks still required on TCAT, public transportation

By Zoë Freer-Hessler
 1 day ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) is reminding riders that masks are still required while traveling on buses as per the New York State...

Related
Free rides for teens on TCAT starting this summer

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — Tompkins County’s youths are about to get a free ticket to ride on Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) buses. TCAT’s Board of Directors adopted a resolution at their March meeting to establish a year-round free “youth pass program” that will give people ages 17-and-under free rides on the bus service.
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
CNET

Federal Judge Overturns CDC Mask Mandate for Public Transit

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal judge in Florida overturned the US government mask mandate for public transportation set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration, citing it as "unlawful." The...
CBS 8

NCTD scraps mask mandate aboard transit vehicles and in stations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
Sweet Melissa’s expands local brand across New York State

ITHACA, N.Y.—Spring has been trying to convince us that it’s sprung, which means summer — and ice cream season — is right around the corner. Melissa and Matt Kenny, who had a special place in their hearts for soft-serve as Matt’s parents had operated a soft-serve store in Syracuse while he was growing up, opened Sweet Melissa’s in 2009 in the Shortstop location.
Fox News

New COVID-19 ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to...
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

