ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police board votes to let officers live on both sides of state line

By Jonathan Ketz, Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMFGY_0fDoW7w300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has voted to allow Kansas City police officers to live in both Missouri and Kansas.

The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to change its residency requirements, with only Mayor Quinton Lucas voting against the proposal. Officers now just have to live within 30 miles of the city.

Under the previous policy , officers were able to live within 30 miles of city limits — but only in Missouri. That change came last summer after Missouri relaxed the department’s residency requirements on a legislative level.

Before the residency rule was expanded last year, Kansas City officers were required to live within Kansas City limits.

Nearly 20% of KC’s homicides in 2022 happened in one week

Lucas has long been opposed to expanding residency . On Tuesday, he again spoke out against the decision.

“The Police Board’s decision on police residency in Kansas up to 30 miles away is a mistake. At a time when our community is seeking closer connections with those who police our neighborhoods, the board’s decision will build a less diverse department less familiar with Kansas City,” he tweeted .

“The Board’s decision reverses and undermines generations of prior Board decisions, state legislative guidance, the City Council and the intuition of almost any Kansas Citian in the neighborhoods most impacted by crime.”

Disbanding cold case unit is temporary, KCPD says

Supporters, on the other hand, have said it would provide officers with a better work-life balance and help recruit new officers to the department who want to live in places like Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

In his State of the City address in February , Lucas said Kansas City has a goal of hiring an additional 150 police officers in 2022 and increasing pay for officers and civilian staff.

To help do that, the city and police board approved a $269 million budget for the police department, as well as adding $33 million to the Community Policing and Prevention Fund . The money will still go to KCPD but will be directly focused on increased pay for officers and staff, adding more officers, funding for the communications unit and more.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#City Limits#The City Council#Citian#Kcpd
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy