Mets' Nick Plummer: Returns to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Mets optioned Plummer to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com...

www.cbssports.com

Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
Financial World

Could Aaron Judge replace New York Yankees with New York Mets?

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees failed to agree on an extension prior to Opening Day but Judge replacing the Yankees with the New York Mets will not happen, a source told The Post. Judge, who is considered as one of the best - if not the best outfielder - in the MLB, set Opening Day as the deadline for him and the Yankees to agree on a new extension.
The Spun

Astros Make Decision On Jose Altuve: MLB World Reacts

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been hit by the injury bug early in this 2022 MLB season. Altuve was officially put on the 10-day injured list this afternoon with a left hamstring strain. The issue kept him out of yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve...
104.5 The Team

Red Hot New York Mets Will Be Buck-Less

The New York Mets are red-hot coming off of their doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 9-3 Amazin's sit in first place going into Wednesday's game. ESPN's Buster Olney told The Drive with Charlie & Dan that new manager Buck Showalter is a big reason in that turnaround.
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: On bench for nightcap

McCann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McCann started behind the plate in Game 1 and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Tomas Nido will catch Game 2 of the twin bill, forming a battery with Max Scherzer.
