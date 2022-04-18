ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

White House: judge's ruling on mask mandate for planes, trains is "disappointing"

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwbeW_0fDoW3P900

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday called a federal judge's ruling overturning a mask mandate for U.S. transportation systems "disappointing," and said it is continuing to review information related to the order

"We're continuing to recommend people wear masks," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

George Gibbs
2d ago

Makes me happy. I might actually get on a plane now that I won't have to fight with a flight attendant over a useless symbol of submission.

Reply
9
Related
Rolling Stone

Biden Refuses to Say Whether Americans Should Continue to Wear Masks on Planes

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug. The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.” Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022 Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law & Crime

‘Wearing a Mask Cleans Nothing’: Federal Judge Previously Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association Puts a Stop to Airplane and Public Transit Mask Mandate

A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Biden vs. Biden -- latest policy flip-flops show White House incoherence

Remember "strategic ambiguity"? That was the term politely used to excuse Barack Obama’s "lead from behind" dealings with ISIS, China and other foreign threats. Under Joe Biden, we see "strategic incoherence." Policy set by the Biden White House on energy, foreign affairs, inflation, immigration, health and so much more is confused and contradictory, channeling the president himself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy