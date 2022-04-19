Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Remains out Tuesday

The Vegas Golden Knights have not missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far in their young existence as an NHL franchise. But they might just be on the verge of experiencing an early vacation for the first time since they arrived in the league as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season. After losing to the New Jersey Devils Monday night at home, 3-2, the Golden Knights are now four points back of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just five games left to play.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO