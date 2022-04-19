ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Activated, but not starting

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Mets reinstated Nimmo (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he's not included in the lineup for the first...

www.cbssports.com

Q 105.7

A Cloud That Hangs Over The New York Mets Clubhouse

The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Matt Reynolds: Designated for assignment

Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Reynolds' contract was selected by the Mets on Friday, but he didn't have any plate appearances during his time with the major-league club. Mark Canha (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, so Reynolds will lose his spot on the 40-man roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports
The Spun

Astros Make Decision On Jose Altuve: MLB World Reacts

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been hit by the injury bug early in this 2022 MLB season. Altuve was officially put on the 10-day injured list this afternoon with a left hamstring strain. The issue kept him out of yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve...
HOUSTON, TX
104.5 The Team

Red Hot New York Mets Will Be Buck-Less

The New York Mets are red-hot coming off of their doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 9-3 Amazin's sit in first place going into Wednesday's game. ESPN's Buster Olney told The Drive with Charlie & Dan that new manager Buck Showalter is a big reason in that turnaround.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Buck Sharpens An Edge For The New York Mets

Coaching young baseball players can be frustrating. Instructors are constantly imploring them to watch more Major League Baseball to reinforce how to play the game the right way. However, time after time, we see MLB players making Little League mistakes. Knowing the rules can be one of those costly mistakes, unless you are one of those teams that take advantage of knowing the rules.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Mark Canha: Back from injured list

Canha (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Canha has been out the past week while on the COVID-19 IL but will rejoin the active roster Wednesday after clearing MLB's testing protocols. The 33-year-old was off to a hot start prior to the absence, slashing .381/.500/.381 with three RBI and two runs scored in six games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Mets reported Aaron Judge decision should make Yankees feel weird

Did pending New York Yankees free agent superstar Aaron Judge overplay his hand? According to sources, one of the fattest-pocketed teams in MLB does not plan to pursue him with the same veracity as his current employer. 10 games into 2022, Judge is hitting an empty-calories .257/.350/.429, without a single...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Jake Reed: Activated, sent down

Reed (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Reed was held out of Grapefruit League play due to his left oblique strain, and he spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the IL. Although he's now healthy, he'll head to Syracuse since the Mets don't have room in their big-league bullpen. The right-hander made 26 relief appearances at the Triple-A level last year and posted a 5.04 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 30.1 innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Homers in victory

Garlick went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in the win over the Red Sox on Monday. Garlick opened the scoring in this one, launching a home run off Rich Hill in the top of the first inning, scoring Carlos Correa in the process. The homer was his first hit since having his contract selected by the Twins on Friday. With Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, Garlick will pick up the occasional start in the outfield.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Returns to Triple-A

The Mets optioned Plummer to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He'll be swapped off the 28-man active roster for outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list after clearing MLB's testing protocols shortly before the start of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Giants. During his three-game stay with the big club, Plummer logged just one plate appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

