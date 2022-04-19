ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Astorino Targets Hochul After Migrants Reportedly Flown Into Westchester Airport

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
A screenshot of the buses being driven out of Westchester County Airport. Photo Credit: Twitter/@RobAstorino

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is calling on transparency from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state government after more flights reportedly carrying migrants were flown into Westchester.

Astorino, the former Westchester county executive who was the Republican nominee for governor in 2014 and is running again for that position this year, shared a video of passengers being bused out of the Westchester County Airport after allegedly being brought over the border and flown in from Texas.

According to Astorino, two buses went south and one headed north into Somers in Northern Westchester.

 "Secret Biden flights from the southern border are back at Westchester County Airport," he posted online. "iAero 737 from El Paso landed. (Two) buses went south and one went to Somers in Northern Westchester.

"When will US (government) answer by (February) letter (regarding previous flights)? (The) public has a right to know."

Astorino was also a guest on Fox News, where he called out Hochul regarding the migrant flights.

 "It's the 'Biden Express' from El Paso to regional airports, including Westchester," he said. "I blew the lid off of this in August, then the New York Post (and other media) did a big story on it and the flights stopped for a while.

"Now they're back and not on the other side of the airport where it was more visible … Now they're going closer to the terminal. They're taking the planes into the hangars and then the buses leave the airport and it's really out of view."

Astorino alleged that while the airport attempted to engage in subterfuge, they were able to follow the buses, which wound up at area rest stops, where the travelers got into cars and left the area.

"Not only is it absurd, but it's a complete lack of respect for Americans, because now we have people they're labeling as refugees … But they're not refugees … They're not asylum," he said. "It's really just people coming over the border illegally and no matter where they go, they're going to get help from the US government."

At the conclusion of his interview with Fox, Astorino took another parting shot at Hochul and her recently passed state budget.

"Here in New York, our un-elected governor Kathy Hochul has a $2 billion fund in our New York State budget to make sure (the migrants) get everything they need while they're here," he said. "That's a magnet … That's an invitation to continuously cross the border, and you're gonna get flown up here with a phone that you get at the border, and then everything else you need.

"It's just absurd. There's really no distinction anymore between what the definition of a citizen versus a non-citizen is in this country under Biden."

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley spiked dramatically as the region and state contend with new cases of the virus rapidly spreading across the state. In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day average positive percentage of those tested in the region has risen more than a full percentage point in three days, up from 4.32 percent on Saturday, April 16 up to 5.34 on Monday, April 18, according to the state Department of Health.
Astorino calls for transparency concerning 'mystery flights' at Westchester County Airport

Former two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino is calling for transparency from Gov. Kathy Hochul concerning ongoing so-called "mystery flights" out of the county airport. Astorino, who's also in the race for governor, criticized Hochul for remaining silent about these flights packed with undocumented immigrants regularly landing in Westchester. Astorino...
Gov. Hochul directs Ukrainian flags be flown at NY state buildings

Gov. Hochul has directed Ukrainian flags be flown at state buildings to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The Ukrainian flag will be flown at the state Capitol, the Executive Mansion and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Headquarters. The governor is inviting local governments across the...
Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
