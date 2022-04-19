ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to watch Greg Norman in the ESPN documentary ‘30 for 30: Shark’

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This documentary captures a devastating and unforgettable moment in golf. “30 for 30: Shark” premieres on ESPN on Tuesday, April 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it live on ESPN via FuboTV (which offers a free trial). The program will also be available on ESPN+ after the...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Brandel Chamblee, Peter Kostis offer harsh take on Greg Norman’s ‘snakebitten’ career in new ESPN doc

On Tuesday night, ESPN debuted its newest 30 for 30 documentary, and golf fans everywhere are not going to want to miss it. Titled “Shark,” the new doc delves deeply into the history of golf legend Greg Norman’s eventful career. The highs were many, and the new episode touches on them, but Norman’s career is regrettably most notable for the lows, and that’s what dominates most of the documentary’s runtime.
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Greg Norman reveals the tip Jack Nicklaus gave him before first major win

Welcome to our new series, golfer-to-golfer, where we try to learn from all different kinds of avid players out there, in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. This week, we’re hearing from three of the greats: Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus...
GOLF
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Golf Reporter Amanda Balionis

Golf season is in full swing. The Masters, the first major of the year, took place at Augusta National last weekend. This weekend, the golf world is at the RBC Heritage. That includes veteran reporter Amanda Balionis, who was on the call for The Masters and is at the RBC Heritage this week.
NFL
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Win On Sunday

After a rough showing at the Masters, Jordan Spieth bounced back in dramatic fashion Sunday by winning the RBC Heritage. The 28-year-old shot 13-under but it still took a playoff with Patrick Cantlay and a long missed put for Spieth to take it home. The golf world reacted to the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#30 For 30#The Documentary#Verizon Fios#At T#Directv#Dish
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Nets: Game 2 live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Kyrie Irving vs. Boston (NBA Playoffs 2022)

The Boston Celtics return to action against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs series at the TD Garden. Boston took Game 1 of the series after Marcus Smart set up Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup in the closing seconds. However, Kevin Durant, Irving and the Nets will be looking to rebound and even the series. Meanwhile, eyes remain on Ben Simmons and whether he will make his Nets debut during the series. Wednesday night’s game will air on TV via NBC Sports Boston in the New England TV market. Fans can also stream the game via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Channel

Robert Garrigus confirms request to compete in first LIV Golf tournament

AVONDALE, La. – Robert Garrigus confirmed that he has requested a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the first LIV Golf invitational tournament in June. Garrigus, who is playing this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Tommy Gainey, declined to further comment about his decision to play the LIV Golf event, which will be held outside of London in early June.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Amari Cooper Opens Up On Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper earlier this offseason in what was largely a financially-motivated move. Dallas may have saved money by dealing Cooper, but they lost a critical piece of their offense. Judging by what Cooper had to say to reporters today, he didn’t want to leave either.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy