Happy Monday, everyone! It was a great weekend in baseball unless you're a Los Angeles Angels fan because then it was bittersweet. Yeah, your Angels won three in a row but you also got a scare you had no interest in putting yourself through on Easter Sunday when Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on his left hand. The good news -- X-rays were negative and Trout is day to day. He is not expected to be in the lineup on Monday. What's most frustrating about the hit-by-pitch was that after the game Trout told reporters it was because he couldn't see the ball due to the stadium shadows and would've otherwise taken the pitch into his body.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO