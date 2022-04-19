Matthew McConaughey blesses $375M Moody Center at official ribbon cutting

Actor and UT's Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey invited attendees to "Bless the Mood," at the official ribbon-cutting event for the Moody Center. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

On Monday, April 18, the press received a tour of the Moody Center as workers put the finishing touches on the $375 million basketball and live entertainment arena. On the morning of Tuesday, April 19, Matthew McConaughey, decked out in a burnt-orange-and-white suit, blessed the joint.

"Are you ready to bless the Mood?" he asked the hundreds of spectators.

McConaughey spoke following speeches from UT leadership like Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin Eltife and President Jay Hartzell, as well as partners and donators like C3's Charles Attal, Oak View Group's Tim Leiweke, and Ross Moody, whose family's donation of $130 million got their name on the front door. Then, the Dazed and Confused star started singing.

"Will you do this with me? Are you ready to bless the Moo-oood? McConaughey crooned, his arms outstretched like a preacher.

The crowd didn't know if he was joking at first, and left him out to dry for a few rounds until he implored them — and his onstage companions — to harmonize.

"C'mon, CDC!" he said, pointing at UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. The faithful then followed suit, joining the Minister of Culture — McConaughey helped with the arena's design and acts as its ambassador — in a chorus.

Then the Oscar-winner led a countdown, culminating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting marking the official opening of the Moody Center. Leiweke and Hartzell did the honors, each holding an arm of the enormous pair of scissors.

UT President Jay Hartzell and OVG CEO Tim Leiweke cut the ceremonial ribbon at the Moody Center. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

"Bless the Mood, baby," McConaughey repeated, as orange and white streamers exploded into the air and servers passed out flutes of Champagne.

Perhaps this is the new UT rallying cry, replacing the oft-played "Mmmm mmmm mmmm" humming and chest thumping chant that McConaughey improvised in The Wolf of Wall Street and is played at most UT sporting events to pump up the crowd. When a reporter told Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that he needed to get himself a suit like McConaughey's — and a brown Stetson to match — for opening night, he offered a retort.

"First thing we need to do is bless the Mood," he said, smiling. It's called brand synergy, and it appears to be working.

UT men's basketball coach Chris Beard kept it short and sweet, calling the Moody Center "the best arena in the world." (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

Beard's team still awaits its adjacent practice facility that is still under construction near the Moody Center, and likely won't be ready until the summer. Regardless, the second-year Texas coach beamed at the headline speaker like the rest of the crowd.

"He's awesome. I tell people all the time, they ask, 'What's he really like?'" Beard said. "Exactly what you think he is, he is. He really does love Texas."

McConaughey has been involved in the Moody Center for years, and is listed on official arena literature as a partner in the venture, right alongside Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3, and UT Austin. The party porches that line the arena and the 270-degree, floor-level student section were both part of the actor's vision.

"McConaughey kept on saying '270,' and I couldn't figure out what that was," Del Conte said of an early meeting between the two. "We needed to make sure students were in the lower bowl," he said. "You look at what Kansas has, Arizona has, what Duke has."

That home court advantage is part of a two-pronged approach that drove McConaughey's vision, that the Moody Center would be "the first place any band would want to play ... and the last place any visiting team would want to play."

Most of the speakers acknowledged McConaughey's steady presence throughout the last few years, and thanked him for providing what they considered to be a generous amount of time for the celebrity. Del Conte said he caught what he described as "awe fever," when he met McConaughey, and started rattling off lines from Dazed and Confused .

The Moody Center's first public event is a John Mayer concert on April 20, 2022. (Chris O'Connell/MySA)

Attal recalls having the actor over to his house for what he thought would be a cursory chat about the Moody Center a few years ago.

"I thought, we're going to talk for 30 minutes and keep moving," he said. "Matthew brings out the sketchboard. Hours and hours, he sketches — hand sketches — every detail of what he wanted in this arena."

Attal also mentioned that the Erwin Center, the former home of Texas basketball and the once-premiere concert venue in Austin, was the first place he saw a basketball game and a concert. As such, he wanted to honor The Drum, warts and all. McConaughey did the same.

"Thank you Erwin Center," he said, looking toward the 41-year-old, soon-to-be-demolished arena. "The memories we have there we're bringing over here, but it's time to turn the page. Let's keep writing the book."

Then he said it one more time for good measure.

"Now let's bless the Mood."

Correction: The post reflects changes made to the final construction cost of the Moody Center, which was $375 million. Initially reported as $338 million, PR representatives for the arena say that number was mistakenly used in Moody Center communications.