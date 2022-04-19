Sheriff”s Blotter: April 8-14 — Dogs, horses and turkeys, oh my!

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 49 has reopened after a deadly crash in Nevada County on Monday afternoon. The scene is along the highway between Alta Sierra and La Barr Meadows. The California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died in the crash, which happened just after 1 p.m. A tree fell onto that person’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle. At this time, it is unclear if the weather — the heavy winds and lightning events in the region — contributed to the tree falling. Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Drive was closed for an extended period of time. Southbound drivers were being diverted off at McKnight Way. Drivers were being urged to use Highway 174, Dog Bar Road or McCourtney Road as an alternate route.

9 DAYS AGO