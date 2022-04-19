ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exmore, VA

18-year-old Jay’Von Bailey reported missing on Eastern Shore

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wkkoe_0fDoV9fI00

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The family of 18-year-old Jay’Von Malik Bailey say they need to help to find him after he disappeared last week.

Bailey was last seen in the Exmore/Painter area on the Eastern Shore on April 14, wearing a black hoodie, black or gray jeans, a white V-neck T-shirt, black Crocs and a gold chain. He’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair in a medium length twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGDfW_0fDoV9fI00
Jay’Von Malik Bailey

His family says they’re not sure where he may be, but they’re offering a reward of $2,000 for information to successfully locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

