Oregon State

Once named best art event in Oregon, Art in Bloom cancels 2022 event, future uncertain

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Oregon — An annual springtime arts event in the Rogue Valley that once hosted over 100 fine artists from the area was canceled this year and with no decided plan to bring it back in the future. Art in Bloom announced the disbandment of its board of...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

#Art#Southern Oregon#In Bloom#Disbandment#News 10#The Mail Tribune
