ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IRS says it is working through delayed refunds, customer service wait times

By Nydia Han
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPC3Q_0fDoU70T00

As Americans filed their 2021 returns this week, millions are still waiting for refunds from previous years.

Judy Seymour told the Action News Troubleshooters she and her husband never got a refund for their 2020 taxes, even though they filed one year ago.

"We tried calling and calling, calling and could never get through. We still haven't heard anything and when I go online and check, it just says, 'No information available,'" Seymour said.

The IRS acknowledges right now only about 20% of callers have been getting through to live IRS agents.

It also admits it still has millions of unprocessed returns from its pandemic-related backlog.

"Especially if it was done with paper, it hasn't been processed yet. We are working on it. That is our top priority," said Luis Garcia with the IRS.

The IRS says it's implementing a faster process to hire 10,000 additional staff members this year.

"It's your money. We're going to get it to you. We're going to get it to you with interest," Garcia said.

Meantime, here are some tips for next filing season:

"If you're like 70% of all Americans make less than $73,000 a year, you can do your taxes completely for free. If you start first at IRS.gov and then click on Free File . If you want guaranteed 100% totally free tax prep software, start first at IRS.gov. That's the only place where we're going to guarantee you don't have to pay any fees," Garcia said.

And remember, to get an extension, you must file for one. You can do that for free electronically as well. It'll give you six more months to file. However, you must estimate and pay what you owe by midnight. Whatever you over-pay, you will get back as a refund.

"If you don't file and you don't pay, the penalty is 10 times as much," Garcia said.

To check your refund, go to the Where's My Refund tool on irs.gov. It's updated once a day at around 4 a.m.

The good news is Garcia told the Troubleshooters that 2021 refunds are getting processed on time. He said a separate team of agents are working on the backlogged returns.

The IRS says 90% of taxpayers who file electronically and ask for direct deposit for their 2021 refunds are getting their money in 21 days or less. And the IRS Commissioner told Congress last month, he is optimistic the agency will get through the backlog from the 2020 and 2021 tax seasons by the end of the year.

Any time of year, you do need to be aware of tax-related scams. Click here for more information.

The Troubleshooters did reach out to the IRS about the Seymour's refund. We will keep you updated on what we hear back.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: Reasons Why Your IRS Money Hasn't Arrived Yet

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your tax return electronically with direct deposit is the best way to get a quick tax refund. The IRS contends that those taxpayers who do will receive their refunds in about 21 days. If you've filed your return, and it's been longer than three weeks with no refund, there could be a problem or you may have included a form in your return that requires extra processing.
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Free File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
IRS
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy