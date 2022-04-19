Man dies after being shot outside Lancaster County home, deputies say

WSOC Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has died after being shot several times outside a home Monday night in Lancaster County, deputies said.

Lancaster County deputies said they were checking property on South 200 at around 8:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Shortly after, deputies responded to a home on 9th Street where they found a 37-year-old man lying on the ground outside.

Authorities said he had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services confirmed he died at the scene, but have not released his identity at this point.

Detectives worked through the night to collect evidence and interview people at the scene. According to investigators, the victim and another man were on the front porch of the house when a car pulled up, a person got out and started shooting. The victim was shot but the other man got away without getting hurt.

Other people were in the house at the time, but they were also not hurt.

Shortly after, the suspect got back into the car and left the scene. No arrests have been made at this point.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random.

“We have a full team of investigators pursuing information on this shooting,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The area where this occurred is pretty densely populated and we suspect people saw or heard something that would be helpful to the investigation. I hope anybody who knows something will call us so we can get the person or persons who did this in jail.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

