ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Analysts watch meat trends as grilling season nears

kmaland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith grilling season drawing near, analysts are watching to see how beef and cattle markets respond, and what trends could take shape heading into summer. Andrew Griffith, ag economist with the University of Tennessee, says the Choice-Select spread has started to show its expected pattern. “Just as if on...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Ranchers Will Finally Get Answers To Meat Prices

It’s not new that ranchers and the supply chain are starting to get fed up with the control that four major meatpackers have over the industry. Legislation and lawsuits have been passed to try to lessen the control in markets, however, there is still more that needs to be done.
IOWA STATE
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Griffith
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Feeder Cattle#Meats#Cow#The Choice Select
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WebMD

‘No-Antibiotics’ Beef Tests Positive, Study Says

Some of the beef cattle in a no-antibiotics program tested positive for antibiotics, which could call into question the “raised without antibiotics” label on products, according to a new study in Science. Most cattle in the study — about 85% — tested negative for antibiotics. However, 10% came...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Aldi Just Assured Low Prices To Its Customers

Gas prices may be souring, but not the cost to shop at Aldi. The international supermarket chain is a fan favorite amongst college students. Study Break notes that the store is great for students with a tighter budget because many of the products on the shelves are Aldi exclusives, so shoppers can save a huge chunk of money compared to pricier name-brand items. However, that doesn't mean that these goods are low-quality.
BUSINESS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
CJ Coombs

Historical food recalls in the U.S.

Photo by Natalie Rhea on Unsplash. With the passing of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, this needed law established standards for the transportation, inspection, and labeling of food and led to the eventual creation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fish Fry Season at The Rustic Grill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Fish Fry season and The Rustic Grill at Stonewater is serving perch and cod with all the tasty sides. The Rustic Grill was recently named one of ‘The 16 Best Fish Fries in the United States’ and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns why from Executive Chef Kathryn Neidus. https://www.stonewatergolf.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Allrecipes.com

Is It Safe to Eat Gray Ground Ground Beef?

Keep your refrigerator stocked with ground beef, and you can make meatballs, tacos, casseroles, and other convenient meals without having to venture to the grocery store. Yet, opening the fridge to find that your ground beef has turned gray can totally derail your dinner plans if you assume it's gone bad.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy