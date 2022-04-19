ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police: 4 teens under 14 broke into Statehouse, caused over $17K in damage

By Matt Christy
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCKlT_0fDoTeos00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police have determined that four teenagers, three girls and one boy, broke into the Indiana Statehouse on March 27 and committed over $17,000 worth of damage.

The capitol police’s concluded investigation revealed that the teenagers were first noticed by an officer at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, when he heard voices coming from the Rotunda. The officer then heard the intruders run out the west door.

After giving chase, the officer found and detained the four teenagers on Indiana Avenue, just south of Michigan Street. Police identified the juveniles as a 12-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old male. All four of the juveniles are from Indianapolis.

Vandals target Kokomo park dedicated to honoring veterans

According to the capitol police’s findings, the juveniles entered the statehouse through the west door on the second level at approximately 1:54 p.m. They had damaged the door to a point where they were able to open it and enter the building, police said, which had been closed to the public at the time.

Once inside, the teens vandalized the Indiana House of Representatives Chambers on the third floor with graffiti and damaged several electronic items and personal property of other persons. Police said the teens threw a wooden bench from the third floor down to the second level where it shattered. The teens also vandalized the statehouse tour desk, damaged a sculpture and tampered with an art display on the second floor.

The teens were also said to have damaged miniature national flags and state flags which were on display on the desktops of the Indiana State Representatives’ assigned desk space inside the House Chambers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTCsO_0fDoTeos00
    Photo of a damaged monitor inside the House chamber
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brHkR_0fDoTeos00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5A4T_0fDoTeos00
    Photo of a damaged monitor inside the House chamber

In total, police estimate the damage was in excess of $17,000.

Package thieves strike Carmel; police ask for help identifying them

Police have requested all four teenagers be charged with the following charges: institutional criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and resisting arrest.

The Marion County Prosecutor Juvenile Division will review the recommended charges and determine if charges are filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Just Horsing Around
19h ago

give them the same treatment the January 6th people are getting...... I'm sure their parents vote Democrat if at all.

Reply
9
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Statehouse#Rotunda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy