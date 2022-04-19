ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Millikin University to present Images in Motion Film Festival

By Drew Hadden
nowdecatur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 19, 2022 – Millikin University’s Arts Technology & Administration Department will present the Images in Motion Film Festival on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 6 – 9 pm at the Lincoln Theatre located at 141 N. Main Street. The event is free and open to the...

nowdecatur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Millikin University brings 'The Doll's House, Part 2' to stage

DECATUR — Families are made up of various characters. Some you like, some you don’t. And others you just don’t know. “Life is messy,” said actress Sarah Bielicki. “Every single character is flawed. There is no right or wrong.”. Millikin University's cast will present three...
DECATUR, IL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
UPI News

Lizzo to release new album 'Special' on July 15

April 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo has announced that her fourth studio album, titled Special, will be released on July 15. The singer and rapper wears a fancy headpiece in the album's black and white cover art. Lizzo also released her new single titled "About Damn Time" and an accompanying music...
MUSIC
The Independent

Danny Elfman review, Coachella 2022: Composer’s ‘strange little show’ is among most memorable

Danny Elfman is by some margin the oldest artist performing at this year’s youth-focused Coachella. However, on the basis of his eclectic show at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre stage late on Saturday night (16 April), his age is the least unusual thing about him.For a start, there can be few 68-year-old composers around who would choose to perform topless so as best to show off a heavily tattooed torso. More pertinently, there are few composers of any age who could make a full orchestra sound like a garage punk band, as Elfman often does throughout his hour-long set. But Elfman...
MUSIC
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Mass Media#Radio Broadcasting#Millikin University
NJ.com

Hanover Wind Symphony to present ‘Music as Motion’

Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Hanover Wind Symphony concert titled “Music As Motion” will be presented on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. HWS musical director and conductor Matthew Paterno...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
VISUAL ART
Billboard

Universal Production Music Taps Jane Carter as President

Jane Carter has been tapped as Universal Production Music’s new president, effective immediately. In the position, the London-based Carter will oversee the company worldwide, leading strategy for the fast-growing sector of production music. Reporting to Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (the parent entity of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Bolan, Lil Baby Documentaries Set To Premiere At Tribeca 2022

The slate for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival has been revealed, and a number of music-related documentaries are set to premiere there. The opening night film will be a new doc about Jennifer Lopez called Halftime that uses her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show as a jumping off point to reflect on the performer and actress’ more recent career. It’ll later debut on Netflix.
MOVIES
Variety

The Smile, Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, to Release Debut Album Next Month

Click here to read the full article. The Smile — a trio comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner — will release their debut album, “A Light for Attracting Attention,” on May 13on XL Recordings. The 13-track album was produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Tracks feature strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde. The group has previously released four singles: “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “The Smoke,” “Skrting on the Surface” and “Pana-vision,”...
MUSIC
Variety

Arcade Fire Concert to Reopen Iconic London Music Venue KOKO – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. CONCERT A concert by Arcade Fire will headline the reopening of iconic London music venue KOKO on April 29. Arcade Fire last played London in 2018 and the KOKO show will celebrate the release of their sixth studio album “We,” out May 6. The historic live music venue, which first opened as the Camden Theatre in 1900, shut down in Jan. 2020 due to a fire and resulting water damage. Following three years of reconstruction and a $96 million redevelopment, KOKO will re-open as a 50,000 square foot live music venue, recording studio, broadcasting...
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Cannes’ Critics Week Unveils Jury for 2022 Edition (EXCLUSIVE)

Critics Week (or La Semaine de la Critique), the selection dedicated to first and second films running alongside the Cannes Film Festival, will boast a jury presided over by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania (“The Man who Sold his Skin”). Ben Hania has directed four features, including “Beauty...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy