Millikin University to present Images in Motion Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The Smile — a trio comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner — will release their debut album, “A Light for Attracting Attention,” on May 13on XL Recordings.
The 13-track album was produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Tracks feature strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.
The group has previously released four singles: “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “The Smoke,” “Skrting on the Surface” and “Pana-vision,”...
