The St. Augustine Knights are one win away from clinching a district title after taking down Corpus Christi John Paul II (CCJPII) on Tuesday night 6-2 and concluding a 10-0 victory from a game that was suspended a few weeks ago. Due to Victoria St. Joseph's 7-2 loss to Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy (CCIWA) on Tuesday, the Knights are now tied with them atop the district standings. With one game left in the season for St. Augustine and none for Victoria St. Joseph's, despite losing both matchups to them during the year, the Knights can now clinch...

