Newport News, VA

U.S. Navy investigators: 3 shipmates found dead in less than 2 weeks

By Ashley Williams
 1 day ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Naval Air Force Atlantic officials have not yet revealed what led to the deaths of three sailors in a nine-day period, all of whom were assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are investigating the deaths of the sailors, which appear to be separate incidents.

On April 9, Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp was found off base.

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman was then found at an off-base location on April 10.

And last Friday, an unidentified sailor was found unresponsive aboard the carrier.

"The sailor [on Friday] was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, where the service member passed away," Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus told the Navy Times.

The nuclear-powered USS George Washington has been in Newport News, Va., since August 2017.

"The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service)," Maus said.

Navy spokeswoman Cmdr. Reann Mommsen told CNN there are no initial findings to suggest a correlation between the three deaths.

