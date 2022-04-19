Independent autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by Michigan cop

DETROIT – An independent autopsy report released Tuesday offers scientific evidence for the first time that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head , family attorneys said.

The Grand Rapids police officer who killed him may have racially profiled Lyoya, 26, when he was pulled over for a traffic stop April 4, a case of "driving while Black," attorney Ben Crump said. Police released a video last week that showed Lyoya being shot by the officer , sparking protests .

At a news conference Tuesday, Werner Spitz, a forensic pathologist who has been involved in several high-profile cases over the decades , said there is "no question" that Lyoya was killed with a bullet to the back of his head.

Spitz, 95, who conducted the autopsy at a funeral home in Michigan, said there were no other injuries or wounds found on his body. Ven Johnson, one of the Lyoya family's attorneys, said that if Lyoya had been fighting, the autopsy would have showed other injuries on him .

Spitz held a skull to illustrate the bullet's path. He demonstrated on Crump's head how the bullet traveled and used drawings.

The bullet "went to the right, through the bone ... but not completely because part of the bullet was still inside the skull," Spitz said. "Part of the bullet went through the skull."

The bullet "broke the bone," Spitz said. "There was no other injury, from the top of the head to the big toe. No other injury."

Spitz said a large-caliber bullet was used.

Attorneys said Spitz's report offers more evidence that the shooting was unnecessary and a case of excessive force.

Standing next to a TV screen that showed images from the video, Crump said the officer was in "complete control" of Lyoya when he shot him.

"He has his hand on Patrick's head ... on the ground," Crump said. "He takes his gun and puts it on his head ... and he shoots into his head."

The Kent County medical examiner conducted an autopsy April 4 but has not released the results , a county official told the Free Press Monday .

Kent County Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Cohle said his "office will fully cooperate with any board-certified forensic pathologist conducting an independent autopsy, if the family notifies us that they would like us to release Mr. Lyoya’s body to one of these agencies."

During the news conference, Crump said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met Monday with the Lyoya family. Whitmer's office did not return messages from the Free Press confirming she met with the family.

The death of Lyoya, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, led to several days of peaceful protests in Grand Rapids.

During the traffic stop, the police officer asked Lyoya about his license plate, saying it did not match his car.

At the news conference at the Westin Hotel in downtown Detroit, Crump said part of the video released shows the officer did not approach Lyoya from the front, which means the license plate issue couldn't have been the reason for inititally targeting him.

The funeral for Lyoya is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

