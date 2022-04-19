ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe men arrested for gun and drug charges, one arrestee was wanted for December 2021 shooting

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 26, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Burg Jones Lane at the intersection of Thelma Street in Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies learned that one victim was transported to Conway ER, suffering from a gunshot wound through their arm and torso area.

The second victim was was also transported to Conway ER after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the head. According to witnesses, the shooting started due to a fight between several females, one of the females being Burton’s girlfriend.

Witnesses also mentioned that at one point 19-year-old Pattrell Burton struck the female that his girlfriend was fighting in the face, and grabbed a black handgun from a nearby vehicle. According to witnesses, one of the victims approached Burton to calm him down, but Burton pointed the firearm at the victim’s face. The victim then slapped the gun from their face as Burton was pulling the trigger.

The bullet struck the victim in their arm and chest. Witnesses also stated that the victim began running from Burton who continued to fire the handgun at the victim. Allegedly, Bobby Booker joined Burton in chasing the victim firing rounds towards the victim.

During the shooting, another victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks as they were walking from a club to their vehicle. The second victim was near a vehicle that was struck several times by gunfire.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 1 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit located Burton. As authorities attempted to make contact with Burton, he allegedly fled the scene and was eventually captured by deputies.

Deputies also made contact with 22-year-old Benny Ray Davis, Jr. and 21-year-old Jalen Wayne Dickson who were close to the vehicle Burton escaped. Authorities began to search Dickson and felt an unusual item on his waistband. With Dickson’s consent, deputies removed the item and discovered the item to be a large bag of marijuana.

Authorities then observed an object on the backseat of the vehicle. According to deputies, the object was a white bag containing marijuana and a black Glock handgun.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a large amount of marijuana and other narcotics along with a Glock model 42 handgun. According to deputies, the firearm was found to be stolen from Lexington, Ky.

    Pattrell Dewayne Burton
    Jalen Wayne Dickson
    Bobby Ray Davis, Jr.

Davis advised authorities that, “the stuff on the backseat don’t belong to me” during the search. According to Davis, he picked up Burton and observed him getting into the backseat with a large plastic bag.

Davis mentioned that he did not know what was in the plastic bag, but wasn’t surprised it contained narcotics or a firearm. He also advised deputies that he and Dickson just left court an hour before this incident and picked up Burton in the 2014 Honda Accord.

According to Dickson, Burton entered the vehicle with a large plastic bag and sat in the backseat. He also mentioned that he didn’t know what was in the bag.

As deputies questioned Burton, he mentioned that all illegal items in the vehicle belonged to him and he did not wish to speak any further with authorities. Burton, Davis, and Dickson were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Burton was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $450,000.

Davis and Dickson were charged with Accessories After the Fact, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dickson’s bond was set at $85,000 and Davis’ bond was set at $150,000.

