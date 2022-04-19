Will there be a season 9 of Black-ish? (Has the show been canceled?)

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mason Thames, who stars opposite Ethan Hawke in the upcoming Blumhouse/Universal film The Black Phone, has signed with WME for representation. In the horror film from writer-director Scott Derrickson, Thames plays Finney, a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement. Subsequently, he begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s past victims. Pic is set for worldwide release on June 24 and will become available for streaming on Peacock 45 days later. Thames recently wrapped a lead role opposite Mel Gibson in David Henrie’s thriller Boys of Summer. The 15-year-old actor can also be seen on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind, and continues to be represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. More from DeadlineWME Signs 'Painkiller' & 'Waco' Star Taylor KitschAgent Mark McGrath Joins CAA in TV News DepartmentDvora Englefield Joins WME As Partner & Head Of Music Artist StrategyBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

