Here's where you might recognize the cast of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' from

Fans may recognize returning cast member Daniel Craig as well as stars Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" follows detective Benoit Blanc as he's on the case once again.

Daniel Craig will be returning to the Netflix franchise alongside an entirely new cast.

Viewers may recognize actors like Leslie Odom, Jr. and Madelyn Cline from popular movies and shows.

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc.

Craig is best known for playing the most recent James Bond, as well as being the subject of an internet-famous meme .

In the original "Knives Out" movie , Blanc solved the mystery behind the death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). In the sequel, he takes on a murder case set on a billionaire's private Greek island.

Edward Norton at the UGC Cine Cite Les Halles premiere in 2019. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Edward Norton takes on the role of a tech billionaire.

Per IndieWire , Norton plays tech billionaire Miles Bron, who hosts the Greek getaway where the murder takes place. Norton's other acting credits spread far and wide.

He first appeared on screen in 1996 in "Primal Fear" and received a Golden Globe for his outstanding performance. A few years later, he appeared in the cult classic "Fight Club" (1999) .

He's been in countless films since then, including "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012), "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), and "Birdman" (2014).

Ethan Hawke joins the film as an assistant.

Hawke plays Bron's assistant. Though Hawke made his film debut in 1985, starring in "Explorers," his breakthrough appearance was in Peter Weil's "Dead Poets Society" (1989).

Since then, he has acted in a number of films and TV shows, including "The Purge" (2013), "Boyhood" (2014), and several on and off-Broadway performances.

He is also on Marvel's miniseries, "Moon Knight."

Leslie Odom, Jr. at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Leslie Odom, Jr. joins the star-studded cast as a scientist.

Odom, Jr., known for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the musical "Hamilton," plays scientist Lionel Toussaint .

In 2020, he played Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami," a performance that earned him numerous awards nominations .

Recently, he appeared in Freeform's "Love in the Time of Corona" (2020), "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" (2021), and "Music" (2021) alongside fellow "Glass Onion" co-star , Kate Hudson.

He also serves as the voice of Owen Tillerman in Apple TV+'s "Central Park."

Kate Hudson at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hudson joins her "Music" co-star as a fashionista.

Per IndieWire , Hudson plays Birdie Jay, a fashion designer. The actress made her breakthrough appearance in 2000 as Penny Lane in "Almost Famous," a performance that won her a Golden Globe.

Hudson has starred in countless films over the years, including "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003) , "Bride Wars" (2009), and "Marshall" (2017), and even had a six-episode arc on Fox's "Glee."

Jessica Henwick at the 15th Annual WIF Oscar party in 2022. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jessica Henwick also appears as an assistant.

Henwick plays Jay's assistant , Peg. You may recognize Henwick for her role as Nymeria Sand on HBO's "Game of Thrones" or as Colleen Wing from Marvel's "Iron Fist" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021) .

Henwick was also in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) and "On The Rocks" (2020). Most recently, she played Bugs in "The Matrix: Resurrections" (2021).

Janelle Monáe appears as a tech entrepreneur.

Monáe plays Cassandra Brand , a tech entrepreneur. Although Monáe has gained ample recognition for her music , she has started to explore acting over the past few years.

She made her big-screen acting debut in 2016, starring in "Moonlight" (2016) and "Hidden Figures" (2017). She was also a main cast member on Amazon Prime's "Homecoming."

Dave Bautista plays a YouTube influencer.

According to IndieWire , Bautista plays Youtuber Duke Cody. The former professional wrestler has also accumulated many other acting credits since his days in the ring.

Bautista is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014), "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

In addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, he appeared alongside Craig in "Spectre" (2015) and had prominent roles in "Blade Runner 2049" (2017), "Army of the Dead" (2021), and "Dune" (2021) .

Madelyn Cline at the 30th Annual Academy Awards viewing party in 2022. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline plays an influencer and assistant.

Cline, known for her portrayal of Sarah Cameron on Netflix's "Outer Banks," plays Whiskey , Cody's girlfriend and assistant.

She's also appeared in various films and TV shows, including a three-episode stint on Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Kathryn Hahn plays a politician.

Hahn appears as politician Claire DeBalla , a governor running for Senate. Hahn has acted in a variety of projects over the years.

She was cast as a lead in "Tomorrowland" (2015), "Bad Moms" (2016), and "Private Life" (2018). She was also a recurring guest on NBC's "Parks and Recreation" and voices Paige Hunter on Apple TV+'s "Central Park."

More recently, Hahn has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Agatha Harkness in Netflix's "WandaVision," a role she will reprise in Marvel's "Agatha: House of Harkness."