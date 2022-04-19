UVA defensive coordinator gearing up for Saturday’s spring game

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only member of his family leaving Duke. His grandson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Michael Savarino, a walk-on guard the last two years, is in the portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. He played in 13 games over two years for the Blue Devils, including 11 games this past season as they made a run to the Final Four.
As he looks to run it back at North Carolina as a senior, Armando Bacot is willing to break bread with anybody…and we mean absolutely anybody. News broke on Tuesday that Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of Coach K, is entering the transfer portal. That is not a surprise since Coach K just retired after an illustrious four-decade coaching career at Duke.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Spiders’ associate head coach is taking a job with Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Coach Rob Jones has been the associate head coach for the men’s Spiders basketball team since 2015 but has been with the university since 2005. He’s now...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- On the heels of retiring after 16 seasons with the Washington Nationals, Virginia baseball announced the program will retire the No. 11 worn by Ryan Zimmerman on April 30. UVA will honor Zimmerman in a special pregame ceremony on Ryan Zimmerman Day in the Commonwealth...
Kihei Clark is coming back for a fifth season at Virginia, the program announced today, and the reaction on social media was predictably negative, because UVA basketball fans suck. Clark is the last remaining player, and starter, from the 2019 national championship team, averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 assists per...
The defensive brain trust under former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall had been around together for what seemed like forever, and we saw how that worked out the past couple of years. The familiarity didn’t breed success. The UVA defense ranked 13th in the ACC in total defense a year ago,...
Clemson’s ACC baseball season got a much-needed jolt over the weekend, but do the Tigers have enough pitching to make a postseason push in the last month of the season? That’s still the most pressing (...)
The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (19-5, 12-0 ACC) earned the regular-season title and the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Tennis Championship after defeating Virginia Tech (7-16, 2-9 ACC) Wednesday and Boston College (5-16, 0-12 ACC) Sunday. Virginia versus Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers picked...
No. 11 Virginia (26-9) will play a pair of midweek contests beginning with a road game at VCU (19-15) on Tuesday at The Diamond in Richmond before returning home to face Georgetown (22-14) at Disharoon Park on Wednesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and...
Jacob Selden, hitting .203 on the season, hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning, his first homer of the season, to give VCU a 9-7 win over No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday at The Diamond. The extra-inning blast spoiled a comeback effort by the Cavaliers who erased...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There is no sugar-coating last season's historically poor numbers for the UVA defense, but this spring, players are taking advantage of a fresh start with the new coaching staff. "Guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder right now," All-ACC senior linebacker Nick Jackson...
Freeman upended Atlee for a narrow 11-10 victory on April 19 in Virginia girls high school lacrosse. Defenders ruled the first and third quarters as Freeman and Atlee were both scoreless. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Spring football season at the University of Virginia is in the home stretch with this week of practice leading up to the Blue and White game on Saturday, April 23. “It’s making sure that you know our guys can enjoy being back in Scott Stadium,...
So much was expected of North Carolina in 2021. Coming off an Orange Bowl season, with Sam Howell back at quarterback, the Tar Heels were the consensus favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division and found themselves in many top 10s. But a setback in the season opener to Virginia Tech got things going in the wrong direction and six more losses ensued.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a home, non-conference loss Tuesday evening. The Dukes fell to Richmond, 10-2, at Eagle Field on a chilly, windy day for baseball. Kyle Novak hit an RBI triple for JMU while Mason Dunaway added an RBI single in the loss....
HIGH POINT — Six members of N.C. State’s baseball team will be playing close to home tonight when the Wolfpack takes on High Point University at Truist Point stadium at 6:35. Noah Soles, Chris Villaman and Logan Whitaker were standouts at Ledford. Jacob Cozart played at Wesleyan Chrstian,...
A wild play you have to see to believe took place on Sunday during a baseball game between the Virginia and Pittsburgh. The bases loaded with no one out, so it already had a pretty exciting setup. Then, a triple play was turned. Take a look at what went down:
Comments / 0