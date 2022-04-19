ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

UVA defensive coordinator gearing up for Saturday’s spring game

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech had theirs last Saturday, now...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Duke guard Michael Savarino officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only member of his family leaving Duke. His grandson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Michael Savarino, a walk-on guard the last two years, is in the portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. He played in 13 games over two years for the Blue Devils, including 11 games this past season as they made a run to the Final Four.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Armando Bacot encourages Coach K's grandson to transfer to UNC

As he looks to run it back at North Carolina as a senior, Armando Bacot is willing to break bread with anybody…and we mean absolutely anybody. News broke on Tuesday that Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of Coach K, is entering the transfer portal. That is not a surprise since Coach K just retired after an illustrious four-decade coaching career at Duke.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC12

Spiders’ associate head coach takes job with Liberty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Spiders’ associate head coach is taking a job with Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Coach Rob Jones has been the associate head coach for the men’s Spiders basketball team since 2015 but has been with the university since 2005. He’s now...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
cbs19news

UVA to retire No. 11 for Ryan Zimmerman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- On the heels of retiring after 16 seasons with the Washington Nationals, Virginia baseball announced the program will retire the No. 11 worn by Ryan Zimmerman on April 30. UVA will honor Zimmerman in a special pregame ceremony on Ryan Zimmerman Day in the Commonwealth...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

New defensive staff at Virginia sharing knowledge, getting reps

The defensive brain trust under former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall had been around together for what seemed like forever, and we saw how that worked out the past couple of years. The familiarity didn’t breed success. The UVA defense ranked 13th in the ACC in total defense a year ago,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Cavaliers#American Football#College Football
Augusta Free Press

Midweek Notes: #11 Virginia faces VCU, Georgetown

No. 11 Virginia (26-9) will play a pair of midweek contests beginning with a road game at VCU (19-15) on Tuesday at The Diamond in Richmond before returning home to face Georgetown (22-14) at Disharoon Park on Wednesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

Cavaliers get fresh start on defense with return to basics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There is no sugar-coating last season's historically poor numbers for the UVA defense, but this spring, players are taking advantage of a fresh start with the new coaching staff. "Guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder right now," All-ACC senior linebacker Nick Jackson...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Freeman pounds out steady beat in win over Atlee 11-10

Freeman upended Atlee for a narrow 11-10 victory on April 19 in Virginia girls high school lacrosse. Defenders ruled the first and third quarters as Freeman and Atlee were both scoreless. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in...
FREEMAN, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Cavaliers gearing up for Blue and White game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Spring football season at the University of Virginia is in the home stretch with this week of practice leading up to the Blue and White game on Saturday, April 23. “It’s making sure that you know our guys can enjoy being back in Scott Stadium,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina Football: Tar Heels' 2022 Schedule Analysis

So much was expected of North Carolina in 2021. Coming off an Orange Bowl season, with Sam Howell back at quarterback, the Tar Heels were the consensus favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division and found themselves in many top 10s. But a setback in the season opener to Virginia Tech got things going in the wrong direction and six more losses ensued.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WHSV

JMU drops midweek home game to Richmond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a home, non-conference loss Tuesday evening. The Dukes fell to Richmond, 10-2, at Eagle Field on a chilly, windy day for baseball. Kyle Novak hit an RBI triple for JMU while Mason Dunaway added an RBI single in the loss....
RICHMOND, VA
High Point Enterprise

Wolfpack takes on HPU at Truist Point

HIGH POINT — Six members of N.C. State’s baseball team will be playing close to home tonight when the Wolfpack takes on High Point University at Truist Point stadium at 6:35. Noah Soles, Chris Villaman and Logan Whitaker were standouts at Ledford. Jacob Cozart played at Wesleyan Chrstian,...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy