The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, April 19, at 11 p.m., until...

