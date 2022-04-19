Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert Parsons, a retired Staten Island Advance photographer who documented life across the borough, died March 24. The Toms River, N.J. man was a native Staten Islander who worked for the Advance in the 1970s and 1980s. While with the paper, Parsons covered many major events such as several Democratic and Republican conventions, the Fresh Kills landfill, and crime. He met presidents, dignitaries, sports figures and celebrities, said family. Parsons was also co-owner, with his wife Renate, of the Family Shoppe in Victory Boulard in Castleton Corners.
