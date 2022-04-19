ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SC Dept. of Ed dedicates $14.5M to expand summer, after-school programs

By Tim Renaud
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIchl_0fDoODrU00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education is dedicating $14.5 million to expand summer and after-school programs.

In a partnership with the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance, the department announced on Tuesday it will provide up to $14.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to expand summer and after-school programs to address COVID-19 related learning loss in disadvantaged communities.

The department said funding for the first year of the partnership is expected to serve 45 organizations and over 4,000 students.

“Local partnerships that leverage new and existing relationships between schools, families, and community organizations can provide the targeted support that students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic need to accelerate their learning,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “By working with the South Carolina Afterschool Alliance, we can grow proven programs and create new ones that will serve our students and their families now and into the future. We are excited about the opportunities this funding will create and the year-round learning that will result from this investment.”

The partnership between the SCDE and the SCAA will run through September 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

SC Dept. of Ed expands two programs, adds third to combat teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of education will use federal funds to expand two programs and add a third in an effort to combat the state’s teacher shortage. The South Carolina Department of Education will use more than $2 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for the projects.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Richmond County schools get funds to expand career training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System will expand a job training and work experience program as part of an education initiative funded by Georgia Power. Richmond County is one of four school systems in the state selected for the $3 million initiative the district says is “designed to support impactful local programs in communities of color and facilitate holistic generational change.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Sc Dept#Columbia#Esser#Scde#Scaa
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for murder in West Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah last month. Shawn Campbell Jr., 21, was arrested for murder on Monday by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Detectives believe Campbell shot Timothy Lewis nearly a month ago on Feb. 23. Around 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, officers responded […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Police say man was shot while driving in Savannah Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and injured Monday night in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot in his lower leg on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. Officers said he was shot while driving through the area and he arrived at Memorial Medical Center […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman killed, another in ICU after Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Midway Tuesday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway and Freedman Grove Road. Thurmond said the driver of a Ford Fusion was […]
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV News 3

Sheriff: Baby dies of alcohol poisoning, parents arrested

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a mother and father have been arrested on murder charges after their 4-week-old baby died of alcohol poisoning. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn and 25-year-old Marquis Colvin were arrested on April 14 — the day the infant died. Officials say Dunn initially reported the […]
DALLAS, GA
WSAV News 3

Waynesboro mayor convicted of theft at loan business

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of an east Georgia town has pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges, prompting his immediate removal from office. Local news outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell pleaded guilty Tuesday in Statesboro to theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. A judge sentenced Carswell to 10 […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy