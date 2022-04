On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce appointed 27 members to the new National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which was created in response to the National AI Initiative Act of 2020. This is big news for the U.S., which has yet to enact meaningful AI legislation on a federal level (some localities have rules about AI, such as facial recognition, and the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence works on regulating security-related AI.

