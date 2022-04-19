Evan Barber 'gambles' on himself on new album

ALBANY — Albany singer/songwriter Evan Barber played his first gig when he was 17 years old. That was 20 years ago.

That’s 20 musician years, years that, like dog years, squeeze in exponentially more living.

The living of those 20 years — the joy, the melancholy, the loneliness, the soul-baring hurt — fill the 10 songs of “Until the Thunder,” Barber’s new solo album that is set to be released Saturday.

The 10-song disc, which will be released on vinyl — a first for Barber — in June, finds the Albany born and raised singer taking an introspective look at a life whose focus has always been music. But where Barber has typically shared the stage and studio time with comrades in his long-time band, The Dead Gamblers, “Until the Thunder” is Barber going it alone, baring his soul without the ever-ready crutch of the players/friends who’ve always been there to give him a needed lift.

“Our last album was in 2015-16, so it was time for us to get some new music out,” Barber said of recording “Until the Thunder.” “We had studio time booked, but I couldn’t get the band together.

“Part of it was COVID, but part of it was just things not working out. I was talking with a friend, Bobby Morrison, who was in the first band I ever played in, and he told me about this guy he’d done work with, Ambrose Lockerman, at his ‘A Sound Decision’ studio in White’s Creek, about 16 miles outside Nashville. I decided to go up myself.”

With Morrison, who plays drums and guitar; producer/engineer Lockerman providing keyboards and backing vocals; Nashville studio musician Anthony Valentine on bass, and Morrison’s wife Hannah providing backing vocals, Barber completed rough cuts of the 10 tracks on “Thunder” — miraculously — in one day. Then Barber and Lockerman painstakingly worked on the songs, fine-tuning each until they evolved into a final product that’s something of a departure from fare Dead Gambler fans have come to expect.

“This is the first time I’ve ever recorded songs when I was not in the studio for the whole process,” Barber said. “But Ambrose and I spent a lot of time on Facetime; he’d call and say, ‘What do you think of this?’ I might say, ‘There’s a little too much of this or that,’ and he’d make it right.

“It turned out to be a really great experience. Those guys in the (Dead Gamblers) are friends of mine, and that makes it a little easier when you’re traveling from town-to-town. But Bobby would bounce ideas off me as we were recording, and his input was so helpful he ended up getting writing credit on some of the songs.”

Surprisingly, Barber said two of the “best songs I’ve ever written” are on the new album.

“There are songs that have been more popular, songs that people say are their favorites, but these songs all came from a more personal place, I guess because I wasn’t writing them to the sound of the band,” the singer said. “It’s kind of like the volume of the whole band concept decreased, so I wrote songs for myself.”

A quick run-down of the songs on “Until the Thunder:”

1. Tape: “That’s a song I wrote a while back, and Bobby remembered it. He asked me, ‘What did you ever do with that song?’ and started bouncing some ideas off me to see what I thought about them. It went from a slow song at first to one more up-tempo.”

2. North Florida: “One of the things I remember most about my childhood was riding with my granddad to the beach in Florida. We’d always play ‘cow poker’ to see who could find the most cows on our trip. He’d always trick me into losing, but the most consistent thing I remember from that time was playing cow poker with him. I wanted to document that.”

3. Young: “This is just one of those songs about lost love.” (Barber played the song with Dead Gamblers guitarist Blane Johnson and bassist Matt Cannon at a show at The Pub recently, and there was an introspection to the song that showed a vulnerability that is evident on “Thunder.”)

4. Intentions: “This is probably the coolest thing I’ve ever recorded. Bobby played some amazing drums on the song; it’s probably, sonically, more than I ever get in my songs. And it really came out of nowhere. It took me an hour to accept the fact that it’s OK to step out from what I normally do, but this is the first time I was able to do it. Bobby got writing credit on this song for his contributions.”

5. Waves: “I usually write the lyrics first, but with this song I had a guitar thing and I couldn’t figure where it was going. But Bobby and I worked on it, and it came together.”

6. Seventeen: “This song is about a love affair with the highway, about loving to travel.”

7. Jesus and the Kid: “This definitely is a different song for me. It’s talking about the world and just everyday stuff. It’s not really what I’d call a spiritual song; it’s less Jesus as savior, more Jesus as a dude.”

8. Sundays: “This song’s been written for a little while. Everyone sees Sundays in a different way, but for me — for a lot of musicians — Sundays are often extensions of Saturday nights, where you end up keeping things going from the night before, or you just sleep all day.”

9. Walking: “This song, for me, acknowledges how little we know about our world. It goes into mortality, something that you don’t really think a lot about, and when you do it overwhelms you.”

10. Shreveport: “This goes back to one of my first tours when the girl I was dating, I offended her, and she ended up leaving me there. I ended up stuck in Shreveport, Louisiana, sleeping in a van in a gas station parking lot.”

In addition to “Intentions,” Barber said “North Florida” and “Jesus and the Kid” now top his best songs list.

“I’m a huge Tom Petty fan,” he said. “In his songs, it’s like you know the entire situation, and he does it all in three minutes. That’s how these songs are. They’re very personal, and they don’t mess around getting to the point.”

Johnson, Cannon and drummer Martin Williamson will join Barber for an album-debut event at the Indian Pass (near Cape Sand Blas, Fla.) Raw Bar on Saturday to commemorate the release of the CD version of “Until the Thunder.” (The album title, it should be noted, is a phrase Barber’s friend and local legend Dewey Hall taught the singer based on an old country saying: “If a snapping turtle bites you, he will not let go until it thunders.”)

Barber will play another release event at a library system in Alabama, but he’s going to hold off on doing an Albany release event until the vinyl version is pressed and released, some time in June.

“I just got word (Friday) that our vinyl is now in the production cue,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to do a vinyl version of an album — mainly just because I think vinyl is cool — and I said I was going to do that with this one. It’s a 26-week wait on vinyl, and I thought that was a little ridiculous at first. But then I found out it’s the same thing that was done with Sturgill Simpson’s last album, so I figured I couldn’t complain.”

Copies of “Until the Thunder” are available at EvanBarber.net and on Spotify and iTunes. He is putting together a special MVP vinyl package that will include vinyl and CD copies of the album, a T-shirt and stickers.

As the album release date nears, Barber is somewhat philosophical about the 20-year toll music has taken on him.

“Hey, you always want more money, but you have to put things in perspective,” he said. “I used to have to play 300 shows a year just to make music as a career viable. But I’ve seen things evolve over the years, and I look at my music as a work in progress. The main thing is, I have to be true to the music. I have to look at myself in the mirror.

“I do that now, and I’m pretty happy.”