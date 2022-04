WHIZ-TV and radio a staple of the Southeastern Ohio community will continue to serve as your source for local new, sports and weather. It was announced Wednesday that the WHIZ Media Group, which includes WHIZ-TV and four radio stations, WHIZ AM and its FM translator, WHIZ-FM and WZVL-FM is being sold to Marquee Broadcasting, pending approval by the FCC. The approval is expected to happen later this year.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO