Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp told jurors Tuesday that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of domestic violence. “My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these...

