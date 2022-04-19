Police respond after video goes viral showing Black child being placed in cop car for allegedly stealing potato chips

A video going viral on social media, that has received over a million views on Twitter, had police in Syracuse New York responding to the incident.

The video in question can be seen here . (WARNING: Video has harsh language)

In the video, a Black boy roughly around the ages of 8-13 was seen being taken away by police and put into a police vehicle for allegedly stealing potato chips.

Syracuse police responded to the video on Wednesday.

‘We are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.’ Syracuse Police

