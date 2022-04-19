ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Police respond after video goes viral showing Black child being placed in cop car for allegedly stealing potato chips

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

A video going viral on social media, that has received over a million views on Twitter, had police in Syracuse New York responding to the incident.

The video in question can be seen here . (WARNING: Video has harsh language)

In the video, a Black boy roughly around the ages of 8-13 was seen being taken away by police and put into a police vehicle for allegedly stealing potato chips.

Syracuse police responded to the video on Wednesday.

‘We are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.’

Syracuse Police
Comments / 33

Cindy Cusyk
1d ago

For all you sympathizers this is where it all starts. First the bag of chips then smash and grabs - shootings - drugs You all are part of the problem. Make sure you know all the facts.

Reply
19
Codie Joseph
23h ago

What’s not being said here is how many times has this kid stolen before? Also the kid wasn’t arrested people, he was brought home, which is what should happen every single time

Reply(1)
16
abacab
22h ago

Ok so i watched the video the kid was put into the police car and taken home. Soooooo now dad knows NO CHARGES FILED and hopefully between the father and SPD maybe just maybe the kid learned a huge lesson and won't become another statistic down rhe road

Reply(3)
6
