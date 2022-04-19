Dighton man arrested on suspicion of trading child porn

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Lane County man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes after Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents and sheriff’s deputies in Lane County served an arrest warrant.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (LCSO), on April 12 in the early afternoon, officials served a federal arrest warrant for Daniel Kroeker at an address in the 300 block of N. Wichita St. in Dighton, Kansas.

The warrant is based on previous information that was provided to LCSO from an out-of-state jurisdiction. Kroeker was arrested on suspicion of:

Aggravated internet trading in child pornography

Electronic solicitation with a child 14-16

Sexual exploitation of a child

The case is being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office. Kroeker is being held at the Butler County Jail.

