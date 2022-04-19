ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks no longer required at Tri-Cities Airport

By Mackenzie Moore
 1 day ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a federal judge on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering public transportation, the Tri-Cities Airport announced air travelers will no longer be required to don a mask.

The voided mandate involves both airport employees and travelers, according to a Facebook post Tuesday, though airport officials noted passengers may choose to wear one.

Federal judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

The mask mandate was part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Security Directives and Emergency Amendment that required masks while using public transportation and transportation hubs.

Uber also announced earlier on Tuesday that the driving service would no longer require the use of masks for employees and travelers.

The TSA update came on the same day that Ballad Health announced the closure of its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC), which the health system launched to release regional COVID-19 data amid case surges throughout the region.

Ballad Health sends final COVID-19 report Monday

For more information regarding TSA travel rules and regulations, click here .

