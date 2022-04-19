Walk Like MADD at Cranes Roost Park on May 7th
Join us and our 27 Community Connection Partners ACR, Community Legal Services, Farah & Farah, and Karma Roofing on Saturday, May 7th at Cranes Roost Park for the 2022 Walk Like MADD Central Florida! MADD’s signature fundraising event to help us raise both awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving. We hope that you will rally with us in Altamonte Springs to help create a future of No More Victims®. Register and donate TODAY at Central Florida Walk like MADD to help us save more lives!
