Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed on the latest DDP Snakepit that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is dealing with some health issues. After recapping the infamous spot where Roberts nailed Steamboat with a DDT onto concrete, Roberts said, "To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat's having issues right now. I hope to hell it wasn't what I did. I really do man, because that haunts me. That's beginning to haunt me a lot. Ricky, if you're listening, you know I never meant to do that. I didn't want to do that. I begged you not to do that. I just pray for you man. He's a good dude man."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO