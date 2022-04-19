ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
FAIRFAX, Va. -- Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.”

Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018.

The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers.

Depp added that he’s concerned for his children and the people who have believed in him.

Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
