ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peru inflation protests grip tourist capital Cuzco, gateway to Machu Picchu

By Alessandro Cinque
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oJfr_0fDoKZB400
Tourists walk along a train track while returning from the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu, a tourism magnet, access to which is being limited by local protests against rising prices amid a worldwide surge most recently triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside of Cuzco, Peru April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

CUZCO, Peru, April 19 (Reuters) - Peruvians were protesting rapidly rising prices in the Andean city of Cuzco on Tuesday, in spite of a truce agreement that will see embattled President Pedro Castillo travel to the city later in the week to try to find ways to reduce costs.

Peru is battling its highest inflation in over two decades, amid a worldwide price surge most recently triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rising prices of essential food items due to reduced supply of fertilizer and fuel has disproportionately affected poor residents in Peru and other emerging economies, rattling governments.

The protests are the latest wave of unrest in Peru after mass demonstration began in late March, initially due to rising fuel prices. read more

In Cuzco - an Andean city once founded by the Incas that is now the gateway to the ruins of Machu Picchu and the tourist capital of Peru - worker unions began a strike on Monday, shutting down transportation services and blocking roads around the region. Hundreds of foreign tourists have been stranded.

Protesters are demanding that Castillo lower water, electricity and gas prices, as well as rewrite the country's market-friendly constitution.

Augusto Idme, secretary of the Cuzco teachers union and one of the organizers of the protest, said people were protesting in spite of the recent truce deal to make sure the government kept to its word.

"They've always taken us for a ride," he said.

The government has agreed to install working groups to find solutions but offered no clear concessions yet.

Nationally, Peru has waived taxes on fuel and essential food items in a bid to lower prices and also raised the minimum wage.

But the rising inflation has taken a toll on Castillo's already waning popularity, hitting a record low 19% approval rating in an Ipsos poll earlier this month.

In less than a year in office, Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts and presided over unprecedented turnover of senior officials. He has had four prime ministers and four separate cabinets.

Reporting by Alessandro Cinque in Cuzco, Peru; Editing by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Wildflower believed to be extinct for 40 years spotted in Ecuador

A South American wildflower long believed to be extinct has been rediscovered. Gasteranthus extinctus was found by biologists in the foothills of the Andes mountains and in remnant patches of forest in the Centinela region of Ecuador, almost 40 years after its last sighting. Extensive deforestation in western Ecuador during...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study reconsiders name of Peru's Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is among the most recognized archaeological sites in the world. A lasting symbol of the Inca Empire, it's one of the most visited attractions in Latin America and at the heart of the Peruvian tourist industry. However, when Hiram Bingham first visited the ruins in 1911 and then...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Protest#Cuzco#Peruvians#Andean#Russian
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
SFGate

Artifacts seized from U.S. billionaire returned to Israel

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York announced the repatriation Tuesday of $5 million worth of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt to Israel, where Steinhardt is well known as a patron of cultural institutions. The 39 items being returned to Israel include two...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Largest earthquake in HISTORY hit northern Chile 3,800 years ago and caused a huge tsunami that reached New Zealand, more than 5,000 miles away, study reveals

From the Kashmir Earthquake in 2005 to the Haiti Earthquake in 2010, several earthquakes have wreaked havoc on Earth in recent years. But those quakes pale in comparison to a huge earthquake that hit northern Chile 3,800 years ago, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Southampton...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Egypt displays treasures of recently discovered ancient tombs

Cairo — Egypt has put on display recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 BC, as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Man caught with dozens of lizards in his clothes charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles into US

A 30-year-old man who allegedly smuggled more than 1,700 reptiles into the US from Mexico was indicted on federal charges on Thursday. The Los Angeles Times reports that some of the animals were smuggled inside his clothing. Jose Manuel Perez is facing two counts of wildlife trafficking, nine counts of smuggling goods into the US, and a count of conspiracy as he was allegedly transporting the animals for a black-market business. Stephanie Perez, Mr Perez's sister, 25, was also charged with conspiracy. According to prosecutors, Mr Prerez, his sister, and others used social media to buy, sell and arrange...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy