The National Cannabis Festival will have events all weekend long, with the largest gathering at the RFK Festival Grounds this Saturday, April 23. FILMFEST DC: D.C.’s annual international film festival kicks off this weekend with both in-person and virtual screenings of more than 65 films from 35 countries. There’s something for everyone—comedies, thrillers, documentaries, several outdoor showings at The Wharf. Most in-person screenings will be at Landmark’s E Street Cinema, and advance tickets are suggested. (Multiple locations and times; tickets start at $13+ per film).

FESTIVAL ・ 19 HOURS AGO