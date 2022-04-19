Mesa County Public Health issues No Burn Advisory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Due to the combination of gusty winds, low humidity, warm temperatures, and dry fuels, Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has issued a No Burn Advisory lasting until 10 p.m. on April 19. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is prohibited.

In lieu of burning at this time, MCPH encourages residents to take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, located at 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50; compost leaves and grass clippings yourself; or rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for Mesa County, as well as other areas of the Western Slope.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.